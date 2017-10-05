Fighting together

Librarians and breast cancer survivors find strength in friendship

Breanna Smith

West Baton Rouge Parish librarian Cyndi Jones is a breast cancer survivor that helps others the best way she knows how – by listening, being a friend and recommending a good book.

Before her diagnosis, she never felt sick and admits she was even a few months behind on getting her mammogram. But in July of 2008, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“It would not have been found without a mammogram,” Jones said. “My tumor was flat like a postage stamp.”

Three years after Jones’ diagnosis, Julie Aillet, Jones’ now retired coworker at the West Baton Rouge Parish Library was diagnosed with breast cancer. The two worked 10 feet away from each other for more than 16 years.

“It was so odd and so amazing,” Aillet said. “She helped me so much.”

Jones only missed a couple of days of work because of radiation therapy and procedures during her treatment, she said. Most days she went to the Pennington radiology clinic in Baton Rouge for treatments on her lunch break, she said.

Jones recalled the seemingly endless days of doctor appointments, tests and procedures.

“Those were my darkest days,” she said.

Those dark days are what make her so eager to lend a listening ear or ask what she can do to help, she said.

“When people ask if they can help, say ‘Yes,’” Jones said.

Jones remained by Aillet’s side throughout her treatment. Having a friend to go through it with her made all of the difference in the world, Aillet said. When she didn’t know what questions to ask at doctor appointments, Jones did.

“I always tell people, ‘If ever you do have to go through it, find someone that has gone through it and reach out to them,” Aillet said. “Have someone hold your hand and talk to someone.”

Jones not only accompanied Aillet on doctors visits and provided a hand to hold, she helped Aillet receive more accurate and less painful treatment.

Jones’ doctors asked her to consider participating in a clinical trial at Pennington Biomedical Center. Jones didn’t even hesitate to say yes. She was one of 10,000 participants in the Oncotype DX test clinical trial.

Three years later, when Aillet was diagnosed, she benefitted from the same clinical trial.

Now, the Oncotype DX Breast Cancer test is standard procedure.

Oncotype DX is a genomic test that predicts a breast cancer patients’ response to chemotherapy.

Test results tell doctors the likelihood of a patient benefiting from chemotherapy and help doctors and patients determine the most appropriate treatment option.

Chemotherapy would not have changed Jones’ results, she said, which she found out by participating in the clinical trial.

Without the Oncotype DX clinical trial results, Jones and Aillet both would have gone ahead with chemotherapy that would have had little to no effect different from radiation.

Instead of starting chemotherapy, Jones had her med port removed and surprised friends and family with the good news.

“I never would have imagined that it would help someone I know,” Jones said.

Jones and Aillet participate in Relay for Life and help spread awareness with Baton Rouge General, where both received treatment. What started out as sharing their stories and experiences has turned into much more than either of them expected.

“Now I’m on billboards,” Jones said laughing.

Both Jones and Aillet reiterate the importance of annual mammograms.

“In one year and one day I went from not having anything to having a 1.9-cm tumor that had already infiltrated the duct wall,” Aillet said.

Early detection means more treatment options and is something Aillet and Jones are more than happy to get on their soapbox about.

Neither Jones nor Aillet are involved with breast cancer organizations. Instead they have friends of friends that reach out to them for advice and help.

“I always open myself up to them, if you have questions please ask me,” Aillet said. “I’ll tell you anything, I’ll show you my scar, I don’t care.”