Finance chief gets certified

Audrey McCain, Chief Financial Officer with the City of Port Allen, was awarded the designation of “Certified Government Finance Officer” (CGFO) by the Government Finance Officers Association of Louisiana (GFOA) at its Spring Conference held April 25-27, 2018, at the DoubleTree in Lafayette, LA. Certification is based

on achieving 300 points through academic credentials, education, experience, service requirements, professional development, and testing. This brings the total number of certified finance officers in the State of Louisiana to 76 over a 35-year history.

McCain has been with the City of Port Allen since 2011. She is a graduate of LSU where she received a Bachelor of Science is Business Administration with an Accounting concentration, Southern University Law Center where she earned a Juris Doctorate, and again from LSU where she earned a Master of Public Administration (Summa cum Laude) with emphasis in State and Local Government.

Ms. McCain has served on the Board of Directors of the GFOA since 2014 and will serve as President of the organization beginning with the October 2018 Fall Conference. Ms. McCain previously served as the organization’s Vice President and is currently serving as the President-Elect of the LA GFOA.

The Louisiana GFOA was organized in 1983 to promote the use of efficient financial management systems by governmental organizations within Louisiana, to improve the knowledge and skills of all individuals concerned with governmental finance, to promote development of accounting, budgeting and financial reporting procedures in cooperation with the GFOA of the United States and Canada. The Louisiana GFOA currently has over 1,000 members representing municipalities, school systems, parish agencies, sheriff’s offices, court systems, levee districts, port authorities, state agencies, and related private firms.