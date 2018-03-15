Fire destroys family home of P.A. Mayor

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

A fire ravaged the home of Mayor Richard Lee’s father and step-mother on Rosedale Road Friday evening. No injuries were sustained during the blaze.

The fire originated in the fireplace and quickly spread. The occupants saw the fire and were able to escape before flames engulfed the home. The fire was “rolling” when firefighters arrived on the scene, West Baton Rouge Parish Fire Chief Kenny Hunts said. The home is considered a total loss from the damage.

Twelve firefighters worked for 20 minutes to get the fire under control, but stayed at the scene well into the night Hunts said.

This is the sixth fire in West Baton Rouge parish this year.