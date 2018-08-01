Fire fighters awarded for saving lives

Jaci Pinell

Three life-saving awards were accepted by firefighters responding to cardiac arrests as well as an additional two awards since October during the West Baton Rouge Parish Fire District Meeting Thursday.

The Fire Chief’s Life Saving Awards are as follows:

On March 9th at Port Allen Locks Captain Randolph Doyle, Captain Andre LeBlanc, Firefighter/Operator Austin Herbert, Firefighter/Operator Alex Paul and Firefighter Anthony Summers saved the life of a patient who went into a complete cardiac arrest.

On May 29th on Live Oak Drive Captain Brian Roussel, District Chief Brad Waldrep, District Chief Richard Woods, Deputy Chief Gerald Mann, Contract Firefighter Patrick Greene, Firefighter/ Operator Brandon Cullen and Firefighter Recruit Rusty Bergeron saved the life of a patient who went into a complete cardiac arrest.

On July 9th on Flynn Road-Rosehill Captain Jason Henderson, District Chief Destin Smith, Firefighter Trevor Morrow and Firefighter/Operator David Triche saved the life of a patient who went into a complete cardiac arrest.

Captain Brian Roussel and Firefighter Recruit Rusty Bergeron were awarded for their service at both Live Oak Drive and Flynn Road-Rosehill.

“Our guys ran out there, got on the scene and provided CPR, and we got the patient back,” Fire Chief Kenny Hunts said.

Firefighters were thanked for their service and extensive training, notably in extreme conditions such as the Shreveport volunteers who worked in 100 degree weather during practice, Hunts said.