Fire station dedicated to volunteers

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

On Saturday, Aug. 18 The West Baton Rouge Parish Fire District 1 dedicated the Addis Fire Station number 11 to the volunteers who began it more than half a century ago.

The ceremony was held the day after the 55th anniversary of the Addis Fire Department receiving its charter.

“They were the leaders of our community, and we appreciate what they did and continue to do,” Parish President Riley “PeeWee” Berthelot said of the original 50 volunteer firefighters who started the department.

The Addis Volunteer Fire Department, though not chartered until 1963, began in 1959 with a one-dollar lease-purchase and restoration of a 1924 American LaFrance fire engine. On February 24, 1963, the department held the first Addis Volunteer Fire Department Mardi Gras Parade. The parade was the brainchild of Donna Mae Songy Fitzgerald, who encouraged children in Brusly to bring their wagons. The event raised $40 for the department.

Fitzgerald’s father, the police chief of Plaquemine, directed the parade as Addis did not have a police car at the time.

“With a children’s parade, a borrowed police car, and homemade baked goods, the Addis Volunteer Fire Department was off to a solid start,” the History of West Baton Rouge Parish book by the WBR Historical Association said.

The Addis Volunteer Fire Department has played various roles in Addis’ history, from construction to education. Volunteers of the department helped build the town hall, transporting the steel and wood needed for the structure. When a new Addis Municipal Building opened, the old town hall became the fire station.

During integration, the station housed grades three through five of the South Ward School.

“They built this fire station, they built the town of Addis,” Fire Chief Kenny Hunts said.

In 2016, fire departments across the state were consolidated into one fire district. This dedication allows the town and parish to pay respects to the original volunteers who dedicated themselves to making Addis safer and better.

“Those names are a big part of Addis and who we are today,” Addis Mayor David Toups said after reading the names of the original volunteers.

The department began as a group of volunteers, eventually hired one full-time firefighter and is now part of a district with 20 paid firefighters and more than 100 volunteers.

Harry L. Laws & Co. donated the land for the strategically placed fire station. The town of Addis, West Baton Rouge Parish Council, and Fire District came together to dedicate the fire station.