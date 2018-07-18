First Pelican baseball camp deemed successful

Jordan Arceneaux

sports@thewestsidejournal.com

The seeds of middle school baseball are continuing to grow following the completion of the first-ever Pelicans Baseball Camp earlier this month.

Thirty kids participated in the two-day event that focused on the basics, which included, batting, bunting, baserunning, fielding and throwing. The camp concluded with a four-inning game.

“I think it went great with the amount of time we were given to put the word out,” said Devall Middle School Baseball founder and coach Doyle Magee. “We had about a month and a half. I think the turnout was great.”

Magee, other Devall coaches Kevin Lawrence, Cody Dickinson and Ricky Coupel and others helped organize the free event for the campers. Barry Babin and James Babin from Westside Baseball and Softball were also on hand.

Devall had its first baseball team last season with 13 players and Magee said the camp will help pay dividends for both the middle school and for Port Allen High as Devall is serving as the first feeder for Port Allen High baseball.

“It’s no way the program can’t help Port Allen High,” Magee said. “Even if I sent three players, that’s three more than they would’ve had. “I sent three kids (to Port Allen) who had never played baseball before who were ready to receive instruction.”

The excitement around the middle school baseball program has resulted in more participation, with each middle school grade having enough players to field a team.

Magee said Port Allen head coach Brian Bass can expect at least nine players from Devall to help fill out the freshman team after the upcoming school year.

“I will send him nine kids who will have experience when they get there,” Magee said. “Port Allen hasn’t had that in 15 years. He’ll be able to have an entire baseball team ready to play.”

Port Allen HIgh currently has one varsity team compared to other high school programs that have freshman, junior varsity and varsity squads.

Bass and returning Pelican starters Kaleb Saizan and Eddie Revelle were present for the final day of the camp, which Magee said was a huge plus for the campers

“They got to see what they would be doing at the next level,” he said. “They loved it.”

Magee said there will be a back to school home run derby set for Aug. 25 at Erwinville Park, which will serve as a fundraiser for the middle school baseball program. It will cost $5 per participant in the home run derby for 10 swings.