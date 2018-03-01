Fish Au Gratin

by Bonnie Suggs

Rhonda Simpson Coye grew up in Port Allen, attended Holy Family School and graduated from Port Allen High School. Rhonda met her husband Floyd in the summer of 1975. They have four adult children: Cory, Kendall, Megan and Matthew and have been blessed with eight beautiful grandchildren. Floyd retired from Landry’s Landscape in Baton Rouge, and Rhonda retired from ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge Plastics Plant after 39 years of service. As much as they enjoyed their jobs, neither of them miss going to work, they said.

What are you enjoying most about retirement? Floyd and I start each day by having coffee on our front-porch swing. This simple act sets the tone for how the rest of our day will be. When we aren’t traveling, we fill our days with household chores, overdue projects, errands, breakfast dates, lunch dates, walking and bicycle rides. If we feel like it, we might even stake claim to the sofa and love seat for a rainy day nap. The greatest thing about being retired is waking up each day with the joy of knowing the day belongs to us. We do what we want, and we don’t do what we don’t want to do!

In your travels- What is a place that you and Floyd would want to go back to again? Shortly after retiring in March 2017, we took a trip to Disney World. We had never been without kids and/or grandkids, and it was a lot of fun. The best part of the trip was when we travelled south to Key West. The weather in was incredible, the lifestyle was so laid back and there was so much to see and do. We stayed at a beautiful bed and breakfast for a few days and even rented a scooter to tour the island. Our favorite tourist attraction was taking the sunset cruise on a large sailboat.

Many local people rave about things you cook. Which recipe do you get the most requests for? Hands down, my most requested recipe is my White Chocolate Bread Pudding. For years, I was asked to bring bread pudding to our annual Simpson Family Gumbo. It was a very traditional recipe made with golden raisins and a rum sauce. Over time, I have modified it until it has become a favorite among my family, friends and former co-workers.

Do you like to listen to any music when you cook? Actually, I do! My music of choice is the Percy Sledge Radio Station from Pandora.

Your biggest “happy” in life?? Family. Period.

Five Things We Should Know about Rhonda Simpson Coye 1) I’m a simple gal who likes simple things. 2) My favorite television shows are QVC’s “In the Kitchen with David,” “The Kitchen,” “Designated Survivor” and “This is Us.” 3) My favorite pastime is camping—tent or travel trailer—it makes no difference. 4) I enjoy piddling in my yard. 5) I am happiest when I am home with Floyd and any event that includes our children and grandchildren.

Fish Au Gratin

Ingredients

1 stick butter

1 onion, chopped

1 stalk celery, chopped fine

¼ cup flour

3 cups fish filets (bream, sac-a-lait or bass prepared

as directed below)

½ pound Velveeta cheese, cut into cubes

1 quart half & half

2 egg yolks, beaten

1 tsp. salt

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

Fresh parsley, chopped (optional)

¼ tsp. ground nutmeg (optional)

Directions

Directions for preparing the fish filets:

Spread uncooked fish filets onto a sheet pan and broil in the oven until the meat turns white (about 10-12 minutes). Remove from oven and flake the fish by pressing with a fork. Bring a pot of water to a boil and add salt, lemon juice and crab boil. Add the cooked fish to the boiling water and boil approximately 5 minutes. Turn off heat and let fish sit, absorbing the flavors for an additional 15-20 minutes. Drain into a bowl.

In a large saucepan or Dutch oven, melt the butter over medium heat. Saute’ onions and celery until the onions are clear. Add flour, stirring constantly for about 2-3 minutes. Add the half & half and the Velveeta cheese and stir until cheese is melted. Slowly temper in the egg yolks. Add the salt, pepper, parsley and nutmeg. Slowly fold in the fish meat and mix well. Top with grated cheddar cheese. Pour into a greased casserole dish and bake at 375 degrees for 10-15 minutes. Let sit about 20 minutes before serving.

Serve this with a salad and garlic bread. Enjoy