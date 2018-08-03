Community helps kids get ready for back to school

Staff report

Fit for School Uniform Giveaway

The Fit for School uniform distribution campaign will be this Saturday. At this event, brand new uniforms will be given to the students of the West Baton Rouge Parish Schools. The distribution is Saturday, August 4 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Sunrise Baptist Church at 966 Maryland Ave. in Port Allen. Event sponsors are the West Baton Rouge Ministerial Conference, The Community Project, “The Unusuals”

and WBR School District VI Member Rose Roche

For more information, contact the event coordinator Trasula Clark at 225-937-8441.

Free Back to School Haircuts and Braiding

All Port Allen students in Head Start through 12th grade may receive a free haircut or hair braiding Sunday, August 5 at the Masonic Hall in Port Allen. The event aims to promote high self-esteem and for every student to feel and look their best as they step back into classrooms this Fall. Stylists request that hair be washed prior to arrival. Free haircuts and hair braiding begin at 8 a.m. and will be available until 3 p.m. at the Masonic Hall, located at 1044 Michigan Avenue in Port Allen. This event is sponsored by Port Allen Councilman At-Large Carey Williams. When your child loves their back to school look, send us a photo to Editor@thewestsidejournal.com or in a private message to our Facebook page.