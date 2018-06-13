Five arrested in double homicide

Breanna Smith

Editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The Port Allen Police Department and Detectives Division arrested four men on charges related to the murders of Harold Baise Jr., 25, and Koveria Wright, 33, at 1242 Avenue D on Feb. 26. The fifth suspect turned himself into police two days later, authorities said.

Dana Khalil White, 18, Dewayne Lamar Davis, 17, Jeremiah Jean Paul Plummer, 19, Dedrick Quantz Jackson, 18, and Nicholas Dywone Yates, Jr., 19 were booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center and each charged with two counts of principal to second degree murder and one count of criminal conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Jackson was also booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center on charges of simple battery, which stemmed from an unrelated incident, authorities said.

Baise was a resident of Eucalyptus Street in Port Allen. The shooting occurred less than a block away from his residence. Both Baise and Wright died at the hospital as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police at least six gunshots rang out around 9 p.m. on Feb. 26.

Wright’s mother, Felicia Wright, said she is relieved arrests have been made.

“He was shot down like a dog, it’s not human,” Felicia Wright said. “It was beyond savage and beyond ruthless.”

Port Allen Police Department and Detectives Division received numerous tips from the public which helped lead to the arrests. The Department also received help from the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and Detectives.

Detectives are still actively working to solve another homicide that took place in the city in 2017. Fatrell Queen was found deceased in his home Nov. 2, 2017. Detectives are asking anyone with relevant information to the death of Queen to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.