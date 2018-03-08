Flag Retirement Ceremony held at Port Allen Fire Station 2

Staff Report

The American Legion McKinley Bourg Post 160 held its annual Flag Retirement Ceremony Saturday March 3 at 8 a.m. The ceremony was held at Port Allen Fire Station 2 at Court St in Port Allen. The ceremony was open to the public.

The purpose of The American Legion in adopting this ceremony was to encourage proper respect for the Flag of the United States and to provide for disposal of un-serviceable flags in a dignified manner. Military etiquette dictates that all worn flags be burned in a “retirement ceremony” and that the ashes gathered up and buried. Resolution No. 373, approved by the National Convention of The American Legion meeting in Chicago, Illinois, September 18-20, 1944, re-emphasized the purpose of proper public Flag disposal ceremonies and encouraged greater use of this ceremony by The American Legion.