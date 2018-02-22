For the love of mudbugs

Bonnie Suggs

bsuggs123@yahoo.com

buds begin to bloom and grass starts to green, Louisiana welcomes one of its natives’ favorite seasons—crawfish season. The harvesting process is labor intensive and goes on rain or shine as the demand is high and the season is short.

In West Baton Rouge Parish, Harlan Cashiola labors daily during the mid-January to mid-July season harvesting the beloved mudbugs.

“This year’s cold winter has kept the water colder and has made the crawfish more dormant,” Cashiola said. “It’s a later season because of the cold.”

Cory Delafosse works alongside Cashiola in a specially designed crawfish boat. Delafosse enjoys the labor-intensive work, smiling as he pulls up traps and empties them.

Cashiola has farmed crawfish in the rice-producing crawfish ponds for 14 years. The first record of a commercial crawfish harvest in the United States was in 1880, but up until the 1970s and ‘80s, crawfish was a wild product. Most crawfish were harvested in the Atchafalaya Basin between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. Then, farmers realized the money-making potential in trapping the crawfish that inhabited their flooded rice fields. Only about 20 percent of Louisiana’s crawfish have come from wild fisheries since 2000, according to the LSU AgCenter. Crawfish only feed on the biomass of the stubble leftover from the rice crop, which means two potential income streams for farmers.

There are water well stations that flood the fields when there is not enough water to maintain proper water levels. There are also piping systems running through the ponds, which keep water levels even so that the levees around the ponds do not become flooded, making them accessible to Cashiola for harvest.

Cashiola has baited and maintained thousands of traps in his ponds. The traps are set in running patterns that begin with bait such as pieces of sand and buffalo fish. As conditions change and the crawfish become more plentiful, Cashiola switches to artificial bait made of manufactured pellets.

Louisianians aren’t alone in their love for mudbugs. They’re so popular they require security. Crawfish have many natural predators such as minks, skunks, and birds willing to work hard to get into the traps. An off-duty officer traps predators that become a problem so that they do not destroy the traps, Cashiola said.

Cashiola’s crawfish harvest routine is pick up, empty, pick through, sack, weigh on a state-regulated scale then sell. Crawfish farmers put in hard work every year to ensure Louisianians to get their fix. Harvesting mudbugs is truly a labor of love.