Former assistant West Baton Rouge jail warden arrested for domestic abuse

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

A former assistant warden at the West Baton Rouge Jail was arrested last week on Aug. 1 after he allegedly attacked his wife at their home in Port Allen.

Robert Duclo, 39, of Port Allen reportedly attacked the victim while in the bathroom, slapping her multiple times and shaking her around by the shoulders, according to an affidavit.

A report shows that the victim attempted to get away from Duclo, but he followed her and pinned her to the wall.

The victim was able to make a call to a family member for help, “though [Duclo] tried to take the phone,” the affidavit said.

The family member reportedly heard the victim plead for Duclo to stop hitting her and shaking her and also heard Duclo threaten her life.

Port Allen Police reported seeing marks and swelling on her cheeks where Duclo allegedly slapped and grabbed her. Her head was also “tender,” the police reported.

The victim refused to pursue charges against Duclo and feared that he would kill her if she returned to their home.

Duclo was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail, a standard procedure for West Baton Rouge jail employees, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Col. Richie Johnson said.

Duclo started working with the jail about 10 years ago, Johnson said.

He served as assistant warden until he received a demotion for poor attendance, Johnson said.

“His job performance at the Sheriff’s Office was problematic,” Johnson said.

As assistant warden, Duclo held the rank of captain and assisted in administrative tasks and procedures.

He had been demoted to a deputy and worked primarily as a transportation officer.

Duclo had also received previous disciplinary action for harassing a female deputy who also worked at the jail, Johnson said.