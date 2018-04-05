Former mayor of Brusly dies at age 85

Staff Report

Charles Rodney Prejean, a former mayor of Brusly, the voice of Brusly High football for more than two decades and one of the first athletes inducted into the Brusly High School Hall of Fame, passed away on Friday, March 30 at the age of 85.

Prejean served as an alderman during the three terms Howard LaBauve served as Mayor of Brusly. During this time, Brusly was still considered a village, town meetings were held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Hall and the operating budget was $30,000.

His service to his community did not begin and end at his roles as alderman and Mayor, though.

Prejean coached the Addis V.F.W. team for the K.C. Basketball league. He was a member of the Brusly Lions Club for many years and served as Past President. He was also a member of theAmerican Legion, the Addis V.F.W., and was a member and Past President of the West Side Golf Club.

Brusly town council members agreed Prejean got a lot of heat during his two terms as Mayor, but always had residents’ best interests in mind. Many of the actions he took during his term as Mayor still benefit residents today.

Prejean was responsible for making the town of Brusly more financially stable than it had ever been, Brusly Mayor Scot Rhodes said.

Prejean, an insurance agent and respected businessman, knew the fee ordinance was not being enforced. He also knew the Insurance Commission annually sent the town a list of companies selling insurance to local residents.

“We started sending bills to the insurance companies on the list and were successful in collecting insurance license fees, which helped operate the town,” Prejean told writers of “Brusly: A Place to Call Home.”

Residents of Brusly still benefit from this today, as it is the reason there are no property taxes. Prejean was also instrumental in the construction of the town’s sewer system and its fight for a fair share of sales taxes.

During Prejean’s first term as Mayor, the town had grown to nearly 2,000 residents. With the passage of a hard-fought bill, the town of Brusly forced the WBR Police Jury to give municipalities their fair share of tax dollars.

Originally, the town collected $75,000 per year from a one-cent sales tax, but by 1980 they were collecting $100,000 each month.

Prejean left a legacy in government and local sports. He served as the voice of the Brusly Panthers for more than 25 years and was a founding member of the Brusly Panther Paws, serving as the organization’s first President.

Prejean’s son, Brian Prejean, followed in his footsteps and took over as the voice of Brusly football when Rod Prejean became ill.

This week the American flag at Brusly Town Hall will fly at half-mast in honor of Prejean and his dedication and service to the town.

Visitation will be held at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Friday, April 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly on Saturday, April 7 from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at noon, celebrated by Fr. Matt Lorrain. Entombment will follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery in Brusly.