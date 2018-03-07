He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away. Revelation 21:4. Frank “Darren” Lees, 53 years old, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 25, 2018. He entered this world on August 13, 1964 in Natchez, MS, born to Fred and Jo Ann Lees. He enjoyed fishing and spending time outdoors in nature. Darren will be missed by all who knew him. Darren is survived by his two sons, Frank Darren Lees, Jr. of Washington and Adam Lees of Missouri; daughter, Jennifer Lees of Missouri; two granddaughters, Sophie and Audrey of Missouri; parents, Fred and Jo Ann Lees of Zachary; sister, Michelle Lees Tinsley and husband Jason of Central; brother, Scott Lees and wife Lisa of Port Allen; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Darren is preceded in death by his twin brother, Fred “Darrel” Lees; and son, Micah Joel Lees. Pallbearers will be Scott Lees, Jason Tinsley, Blake Chauvin, David Kendrick, Sonny Lees, and B.J. Boudreaux. Visitation was Tuesday, February 27, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. until the service at 12:00 p.m. Reverend Jim Gross officiated the service. The graveside service and burial followed in the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Baker. The online guestbook may be signed by visiting www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.

