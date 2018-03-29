From trauma to travel

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

A man on a journey from the Atlantic Coast to the Pacific Coast experienced his first dose of Southern hospitality in Port Allen last week. Aodhan OFerrell of California embarked on a cross-country journey on his bicycle about a month ago to fulfill his lifelong dream and raise awareness about the importance of moving over for first responders.

Nearly six years ago, OFerrell was struck by a vehicle while working an accident as a first-responder. He suffered severe neck, spine and neurological damage, which were worsened by a delay in treatment due to workers compensation issues. OFerrell suffers from short-term memory loss as well as neck and back pain as a result of his injuries.

“It has always been my dream to cycle across America and Europe, so I’m doing it while I still can,” OFerrell said.

West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Wayne Lee spotted OFerrell, who is hard to miss because of the American flag waving behind his bicycle, waiting at the bottom of the Mississippi River Bridge for an escort from the city. Lee volunteered to be his escort across the bridge to keep his journey moving.

“We always get calls about people crossing the bridge, so I decided to be proactive on the issue,” Lee said.

Halfway across the bridge, OFerrell had the first tire blowout of his trip. Lee noticed his pace had slowed and he was leaning further up on the bike to keep going. The two took a trip to Port Allen Tire, where the owners and workers were eager to help. His tube was replaced and he was sent on his way with a spare.

To follow OFerrell on the remainder of his journey, follow his Facebook page titled Move Over for Emergency Vehicles or on Instagram @trauma2travel.