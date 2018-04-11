Fun flies high at Kite Fest despite weather

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Kites of all shapes and sizes filled the skies on April 7 and 8, at Kite Fest Louisiane. An estimated crowd of 6,000 attended this popular event, Kathy Gautreau, Executive Director of the West Baton Rouge CVB said.

“Attendance was down significantly due to the inclement weather we had for the entire weekend” Director of Special Events and Projects, Lois Webre said. “Normally we would have approximately 20,000 or more attending Kite Fest Louisiane.”

Kite Fest Louisiane kicked-off on Friday, April 6, with Student Day. The day was an open invitation to all schools, educators and parents to bring their students and children out for a field trip. An estimated 100 people attended Student Day, Gautreau said.

Kite-building, flying instructions from professional flyers, bol races, candy drops, inflatables, The Kite Doctor and indoor flying were all available to students, parents and educators.

Saturday and Sunday’s activities included sport kite demonstrations, a kite design competition, children’s kite-making workshops, air displays, kite flying lessons, as well as candy drops, bol races for kids, inflatables and much more.

Austin End of the Line, which flew two-line kites and the Northeast Rev Riders, which flew four-line Kites, performed musical ballets in the sky. The annual Saturday night fireworks show was canceled due to the weather but will return next year.

Jonathon Rivera, New Orleans placed first in the kite design competition on Saturday, followed by Audrey Regato of Lafayette, Morgan Patrick of Baton Rouge and Allison Campos of New Orleans, respectively.

Sunday’s kite design competition winners were Lola Kowalczuk of Baton Rouge in first, McKinleigh Ward of Baton Rouge in second, Mila Kowalczuk of Baton Rouge in third, and Matt Ramagos of Denham Springs with Honorable Mention.

Sponsors of this year’s Kite Fest Louisiane included WBRZ-TV, The Advocate, Entergy, WYNK, West Baton Rouge Convention & Visitors Bureau, Lamar Advertising, Louisiana Office of Tourism, Placid, EMCO Technologies, LeafFilter North, LLC, Cajun Industries, Lake After Hours, Roadrunner Towing & Recovery, DEMCO and GSA Consulting Engineers, Inc.