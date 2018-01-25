Fundraisers, blood drives in support of Brusly High senior after hunting accident

Breanna Smith

Editor@thewestsidejournal.com

A blood drive and jambalaya plate fundraiser held at Spillway Sportsman on Saturday, Jan. 20 in support of Brusly High senior Dylan Bonaventure sold out nearly three hours before the event ended.

The West Baton Rouge and Iberville communities have come together to hold multiple fundraisers and blood drives for Bonaventure, who was shot in the abdomen in a hunting accident on Saturday, Dec. 9.

“I am so impressed by the community’s response,” family friend and Plaquemine resident Leslie Thibodeaux said.

Saturday’s fundraiser brought many from the community together. Brusly Town Councilman Terry Richard was one of several chefs of jambalaya. Dylan Bonaventure’s nurse, Arrington Morris, also stopped by Saturday’s fundraiser to visit with family and friends.

“It’s been unbelievable,” Dylan Bonaventure’s father Tim Bonaventure said. “All of the support from his friends, their parents, local business owners and the community is just unbelievable.”

A blood drive and sweet sale held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in January raised more than $1,500 in four hours, Thibodeaux said. All of the events have been put on by friends and the community, Tim Bonaventure said.

Dylan Bonaventure was able to attend Saturday’s fundraiser through FaceTime.

“He was smiling from ear to ear seeing all of his friends and everyone out there supporting him,” Tim Bonaventure said. “He was just as happy as could be.”

After more than 45 days in the hospital, a stay in the Intensive Care Unit, and seven surgeries, Dylan Bonaventure will come home this week, if everything goes as planned, Tim Bonaventure said.

Friends and family have made sure Dylan Bonaventure is never alone during his hospital stay. Some of his friends work the night shift in plants and are able to be there when others are at work or school, ensuring someone is there around the clock Tim Bonaventure said.

Carolyne Glaser, Dylan Bonaventure’s girlfriend, has been by his side washing his hair every night and acting as his own private nurse, Tim Bonaventure said.

“She’s been by his side every minute and never left,” he said. “She’s a trooper.”

Dylan Bonaventure faces two to three months of rehabilitation and physical therapy, and will complete his school work from home Tim Bonaventure said.