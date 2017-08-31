Funds for LA 1 connector moving forward

Parish Council approves resolution for project draft

The West Baton Rouge Parish Council gave its approval for a 20 percent match for plans to construct an La. Hwy. 1 connector to La. Hwy. 415.

The connector project would extend La. 415 south over the Intracoastal Canal and connect it to La. 1 near the Port Allen Walmart.

The project has been on Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot’s wish list for the past decade.

The connector is aimed at easing congestion on the West Side and providing alternate routes across the Intracoastal Canal.

The connector was considered a top priority for reducing traffic congestion in the area by the Louisiana’s Capital Region Legislative Delegation in March, 2016. Berthelot said that was the first time the state seemed willing and ready to put the project in motion.

Though, there are some changes that Parish Council members are less thrilled about. The most recent plan would bring the project down from four lanes to two lanes, which councilmen Gary Spillman and Barry Hugghins expressed disapproval of.

Spillman described the two-lane plan as outdated and like living in the 1950s.

“We need to plan for the future,” Hugghins said.

Approval of the project is pending until January.

The project draft would cost about $7 million, including the parish’s 20 percent ($1.4 million), but the project itself is estimated to cost anywhere between $80 million and $225 million.

Pictured above: Traffic piles up on the Intracoastal Canal bridge on La. Hwy. 1. The West Baton Rouge Parish government hopes to see a new road that would add an additional canal crossing south of La. Hwy. 415.

Photo by Quinn Welsch/The West Side Journal