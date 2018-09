Breanna Smith

Editor@thewestsidejournal.com

A garbage truck caught on fire while on its route in Port Allen Wednesday, Sept. 19 around 6:45 a.m.

West Baton Rouge firefighters located the fire in the storage section of the garbage truck and quickly extinguished it, WBR Fire Chief Kenny Hunts said. The driver was able to escape and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The scene was cleared within 45 minutes, Hunts said.