Gas line lawsuit is no more

Port Allen has reached the light at the end of the pipe. The city will move to dismiss a lawsuit against ESS Contracting Corps and Project Consulting Services (PCS), the companies that constructed and inspected a natural gas line to supply Louis Dreyfus, Genesis Energy and UPS.

The $3 million industrial natural gas line was deemed inoperable in December 2017 after less than a year of use. It was out of commission for more than six months.

The pipeline failure caused the city to lose out on projected income and caused problems for UPS, which recently made the switch to natural gas for their fleet of vehicles.

Both companies claimed responsibility for the pipeline failure, but the city pushed forward with a lawsuit in case they “threw their hands up” Chief Administrative Officer Adrian Genre said.

The city received a $41,000 check as reimbursement for the necessary repairs and will now move toward dismissing the lawsuit. Louis Dreyfus, Genesis Energy and UPS are receiving gas at full capacity.