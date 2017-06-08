Gators, foxes spotted along the West Side

Breanna Smith

bresmith143@gmail

Rainy days are to blame for more sightings of foxes and alligators closer to home, according to Edmond Mouton, the biologist program manager at the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

West Side residents have reported seeing foxes in their backyards and alligators near the Port Allen levee on social media during the past week.

Mating season and warmer waters mean alligators, especially males, are more likely to move around and end up in residential areas, Mouton said. Alligators are more likely to end up swimming around in ditches or other unlikely waterways after a few days of rain, he said.

Extended periods of rain also means fox dens are more likely to flood, forcing them to find new places and venture closer to residential areas, he said.

“It’s not wise to try to feed or capture any sort of wildlife like that,” Mouton said.

While it may be startling to find these critters in your backyard, they generally don’t cause problems and will return to their homes when water levels return to normal, Mouton said.

Alyssa Cagle of Port Allen saw a 4-foot long alligator at Old Ferry Landing, “just swimming around.”

“When I went closer to take to take a picture it swam away,” Cagle said.

A fisherman at the Old Ferry Landing said an alligator came onto land to sun itself at one point, but was not trying to bother anyone, Cagle said.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has a nuisance program that will dispatch personnel to handle any problematic wildlife, Mouton said.

“Four feet and bigger are considered a nuisance, and could put small children and pets at risk,” he said.

However, the alligators commonly seen around the levee are less than 4 feet and are not considered a nuisance, he said.