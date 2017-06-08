Gen. Honoré rebukes withdrawal from Paris Climate Agreement

From Gen. Russell Honoré (ret.)

speaks on The Weather Channel

“I live in Louisiana, it’s the energy state. We’re the second largest energy producer and

the second poorest state. So having cheap energy is not the solution when you look at the impact from the pollution its created.

“This has a national security implication because it affects where people live, how we live and the weather.

“We understand what the president has said, the economy comes first, but the negative impact of continuing to push coal as a primary source of energy is a backwards move. We’re moving back into the last century, as opposed to embracing technology that relies on clean energy and less reliability on fossil fuel.

“There is an expiration date on fossil fuel. It won’t last forever and we ought to be leading the way instead of fighting the rest of the world. This is a global issue and America is a big part of it because we are the second largest producer.

“I think the president like any leader can change. It’s up to the American people to convince him. In a democracy, its never over. Its time for the American people to speak up to the president and those who have been elected that we as Americans support the idea of reducing pollution in the world because that is what is producing climate change.”