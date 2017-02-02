Getting the BALL rolling

Good Friends of the Oaks host first Mardi Gras Ball

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Photos by Quinn Welsch/The West Side Journal

About 33 years ago, a group of women in the Port Allen Oaks subdivision got together to put on a Mardi Gras parade just two weeks before the festival. The newfound group slapped together some floats and voila, the Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks was born.

“They decided they needed something to do for fun with the kids,” said Theresa Landry, one of the founding krewe members and a co-chair of the parade committee.

That first year the theme was Anything Goes, Landry said, but it was also the mantra of the last-minute parade.

Fast forward to Jan. 28, 2017, and the once-small time parade in the Oaks is now kicking off the Mardi Gras season with its first ball.

The ball began at 7 p.m. in a packed house at the West Baton Rouge Community Center in Port Allen and lasted until midnight.

Toni Ransome, Landry’s daughter and co-chair of the parade committee, had been trying to get the ball rolling (so-to-speak) for a few years, “But there wasn’t a lot of interest,” she said.

“Now a lot of young couples and families have moved into the neighborhood and that’s something they wanted to see happen,” Ransome said.

Landry and Ransome estimated about 300-350 people were at the ball. They planned to sell the remaining tickets to members of the public after the krewe members had been served, but there was no chance.

“It was way bigger than expected,” Ransome said. “We sold out before anyone had any chance to sell to the public.”

Now, they are already talking about next year’s ball, she said.

The krewe is at about 130 members strong as of now, and 30 of them are new, she said. The younger families moving to the Oaks have been the cause of the uptick in membership, and that gives the mother and daughter duo some optimism.

“We are very much a family parade,” Ransome said.

2017 is also the first year in many that the krewe has advertised with signs in its members yards.

“We’ve all worked so hard for these to just keep going,” Landry said. “I’m just glad that the young people are getting involved.”

The krewe has seen its share of downs in recent years too.

The krewe used to host Christmas parties and block parties, but those fell to the wayside with declining membership and interest. There was even talk about just doing away with the whole parade in recent years, Landry recalled.

On top of that, Landry’s husband Robert A. Landry, a prominent figure in the Oaks parade, passed away in December of 2015. Robert, a longtime Holy Family football coach, was instrumental in the parade organization and float construction.

Keeping the krewe up to strength is another challenge.

“A lot of people just don’t want to do the work of getting a float,” Ransome said. “It is a lot of work.”

The support the krewe gets from the city of Port Allen and the police department is a huge help, she said.

The work on the floats usually begins a couple weeks before the parade is scheduled, she said. If you work hard you might be able to get it done in a weekend.

This year’s theme is Sportsmania.

The parade is scheduled at 1 p.m. at Sunday, Feb. 26.