Getting better, together

A tale of two horses

Breanna Smith

Editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Mickey and Rocket, a yearling and a colt, are recovering from extensive injuries sustained from an attack by one or more pit bulls in early December.

The community raised more than $7,000 for Mickey and Rocket’s medical treatments at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, Large Animal Center where they share an Intensive Care Unit stall.

On Dec. 5, West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Wayne Miller responded to a horse roaming at large call. After inspecting the horse and speaking with the owner, Miller found that both horses had recently been attacked by pit bulls.

A lack of eyewitnesses to the attack made it impossible to find the dogs responsible for the attack and their owners Miller said.

“It’s hard to question an owner about their dogs’ whereabouts,” Miller said. “And even harder to question a dog.”

During the investigation, Miller noticed the stable Mickey and Rocket stayed in had several big openings where a dog could fit through he said.

Mickey and Rocket’s owner tried to tend to the wounds himself but soon realized that the horses needed far greater medical care that what he could provide, according to a statement by the Louisiana Humane Society.

Charges have not been filed against the owner, but they have not been ruled out either, Miller said. After examination, it was discovered that neither horse had received the state required Coggins test. Both are severely anemic and were ridden with parasites and worms Miller said.

“I told their owner something has got to be done, they were standing out there in the cold bleeding,” he said.

Mickey and Rocket required immediate, emergency care. Rocket, the Quarter Horse yearling, suffered a severe laceration to his back left knee, which left his tendon exposed. Mickey, a three-month-old Tennessee Walker and Quarter Horse mix experienced severe, life-threatening trauma to the right side of his face, which left the facial bone of his skull exposed.

Rocket and Mickey are expected to make full recoveries, Dr. Charles McCauley, director of

Veterinary Clinical Sciences at LSU School of Veterinary Medicine said.

Rocket has nearly fully recovered, but Mickey has a longer road ahead of him McCauley said.

Mickey will likely need a skin graft and will live with a mild facial deformity, but both are expected to recover within a few weeks.

Once Mickey and Rocket are released from the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, they will move to Mississippi for rehabilitation, then will be up for adoption to an owner who meets the rigorous standards of the Humane Society Miller said.

“I”m not going to rule it out that I’ll adopt them,” he said. “There’s a 70 percent chance I will not, but the more I go over there and visit the more I want to.”