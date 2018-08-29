Getting ready for the rivalry: Sugar Cane Classic Pre Game Challenge

Staff report

Sports@thewestsidejournal.com

Port Allen High School will host the Westside Challenge Pregame Battle Thursday, Aug. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The pep rally will include competitions between Brusly High and Port Allen High before the face-off on the football field Friday, Aug. 31. Cheerleaders, dance teams, bands and others will all compete. The evening will also include games like tug-of-war, a slam dunk contest, three-point contest, potato sack race, a faculty volleyball game and much, much more.