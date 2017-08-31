Gibson hopes Pels keep stride going into Brusly

Staff Report

If Don Gibson wanted a Week One opponent that would show him the nature of a major rivalry, he’ll get his wish Friday, Aug. 25.

The first-year head coach of the Pelicans will take his team to Brusly, where he will lead his team to the annual rivalry showdown with the Panthers that began in 1966.

It marks the earliest the two teams have tangled in the battle for the West Baton Rouge Championship Banner and the bragging rights the winner retains for a year.

It’s also the first year since 2006 that the two teams played in different classifications. The Pelicans dropped to Class 2A, while Brusly remained a 3A school.

Some entries in the series have had playoff implications hanging in the balance for the winner when they battled in the same district, but bragging rights will keep the fire burning, Gibson said.

“It hasn’t changed anything,” he said. “Brusly has beaten us the last three years, so it’s a big rivalry game and we need to start winning again.

“A lot of these kids know each other, so it’s about pride and bragging rights,” Gibson said. “That’s what’s football is about, but at the same time it’s all about doing the things to put yourself in the position to win. This is the first stop on a long road this season.”

As for the game itself, Port Allen will need a solid performance from start to finish to gain the measure over what Gibson considers a very formidable opponent for the Pelicans.

“I know they like to run the football, they like the power run, and that’s what I’ve told the guys … stop that run,” he said. “Stopping a team like that means you just do what you coaches tell you to do, and if you do that you have a chance to win

“As for the rivalry, we will focus on us and do the thing we do at Port Allen,” Gibson said. “We’re going to focus on what it takes for us to be a better team week after week.”

The Pelicans come into Week One after their jamboree game against Livonia that had its share of bright spots for both teams – and some areas that needed improvement.

The best part, at least for Port Allen, is that they emerged victorious.

Senior running back Donald Johnson’s 10-yard run in the second half got the job done for the Pelicans in a 6-0 win over neighboring foe Livonia in the Port Allen Jamboree.

The contest pit two young teams, complete with first-year head coaches, who scrapped through the summer after losing some key starters to graduation.

Gibson liked what he saw from the Pelicans in their first outing under lights.

“We’ve got a way to go, but I thought we ran the ball very well,” he said. “The best things I saw out of this game were the way we ran the ball, and how we handled adversity.

“We headed into this game hoping we could run the ball – that was our main objective going into this game,” Gibson said. “There are things we saw on film that we need to fix, but otherwise I’m pleased with what we did against a good opponent.”