The Gilbert/Pryer Family Reunion brought together over 550 family members traveling from California, Maryland, Georgia, Virginia,Texas and Louisiana; Shreveport, New Orleans, Vacharie, Alexandria, Donaldsonville and Baton Rouge to the town of Plaquemine. The family enjoyed games and activities. Family Feud seem to be the favorite. There were snowballs for the kids along with a grab bag for each family member. A bake contest, face painting, soccer, volleball and a selfie booth were there to enjoy. The last reunion was held in June 2003 where their were more 700 family members. Honorees at this years reunion; Odelia Pryer Lewis, 87, Daisey Ward, 85 and Rosalie Lockman, 80. The next Gilbert/Pryer Reunion will be held in summer 2020 in Shreveport Louisiana.

