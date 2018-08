The residents of Oregon Avenue held the 8th annual block party organized by Jamie and Kendra Hammond. Looking for a way to give back to the community, residents Lesile “PawPaw Tate” and Cheryl Tate asked guests to donate fans for them to pass out to elderly members of the community. Residents provided more than 30 fans. Each recipient of a fan expressed many thanks and was ready to put it to use immediately.

