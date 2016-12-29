Gloria Landry Van Norden

Gloria passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Carrington Place in Baton Rouge at the age of 95. She was a homemaker; resident of Port Allen and a native of Winnfield, La. A family graveside will be held at a later date. She is survived by her daughter, Vanessa Branch and husband Joe; sons, Ronald and Richard Dorroh; grandchildren, Connor Branch, Gloria Ingram, Ginger Sehon, Sam Stubbs and Elizabeth Elkan; 9 great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her first husband, Fred Dorroh; her second husband, Wilfred T. Van Norden, Sr.; daughter, Lynne D. Stubbs; granddaughter, Ruby Dorroh Cavalier; parents, Noah and Bertie Lott Landry; sister, Bertha Landry; and brother, Lynn Landry. Gloria loved to do woodworking, especially her Cajun Houses. She also loved taking care of her family. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

