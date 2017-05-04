GOING SOLAR

WBR boards approve state’s first solar plant

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Solar power could be coming to West Baton Rouge Parish.

The Parish Council approved plans for a 400-acre solar power plant on Rosedale Road on Thursday, April 27. If approved by the state, the plant would be the first of its kind in Louisiana and the first major project to make it through Gov. John Bel Edwards new regulations for industrial tax exemptions, according to the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce, Jamie Hanks.

“We’re going to be the first parish with this innovative technology that is diversifying our economy, definitely putting us on the map,” Hanks said.

The plant, operated by Energiya USA, would have a capacity of 50 million watts, which would be sold back to Entergy and other industrial customers, parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot said.

The tax exemption the company applied for will provide it with full exemption for the first five years and an 80 percent exemption for three years after that.

West Baton Rouge Parish would only receive $22,000 over a period of 20 years under the previous exemption rules, Berthelot said. Under those rules, the company would have qualified for the tax exemption automatically.

Now, the parish councils, sheriff’s offices and school boards are part of the equation. The School Board and Sheriff’s Office gave their approval of the tax exemption for the new plant last month.

“We’ve never had a seat at the table before,” Berthelot said.

He estimated that the parish will receive about $7.1 million after the eight-year exemption expires, he said.

Whether the hard part is over for Energiya is uncertain. The company still has to submit an application to Louisiana Economic Development and go before the state’s Board of Commerce and Industry.

“For a new project under these new rules, it looks like we might be a catalyst,” Hanks said. “The state hasn’t really done it yet. There are still a lot of unanswered questions.”

If all goes as planned, Energiya is set to begin moving dirt by the end of 2017, she said.

“We have not heard a reason it wouldn’t go through,” she said. “Under the old [exemption], rules it did qualify.”

The new process is proving to be somewhat of a double-edged sword though, Hanks said. While the new exemption rules are in the best interest for the parish, they also require more transparency for industry.

“Under the new process they have to unveil themselves sooner,” she said. “If you’re looking at it from a company perspective, they could stay confidential a lot longer while they’re reviewing sites and deciding where best to locate.”

In addition, the company also has plans down the road to partner with the West Baton Rouge school district to increase STEM (science, technology, education and math) education.

Energiya is an international company. It has a number of plants in development throughout the southeastern United States, which is the fastest growing solar energy market in the country, according to the company’s website.NEWS 05-04-17