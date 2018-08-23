Golden Anniversary Gala

Staff Report

The West Baton Rouge Museum celebrated its 50th anniversary with a gala the founding members of the West Baton Rouge Garden and Civic Club would have declared the talk of the town.

The museum invited locals and officials to celebrate and view the Golden Anniversary: Treasures from the Collection exhibit for the first time Saturday, Aug. 18. The exhibit features never-before-shown items from the vault, recently donated items as well as common West Side artifacts.

From wedding gowns to 19th-century handcuffs, the exhibit has something to pique the interest of residents and visitors alike. It features several photos of people, places and progress across the parish.

The exhibit showcases the diversity of the museum’s vast collection, Curator of Collections Elizabeth Brantley said.

The museum will host several Lunchtime Lectures in conjunction with the Golden Anniversary: Treasures from the Collection exhibit. The first is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 20 by Sid Gray on the move and restoration of the Aillet House, one of the museum’s permanent exhibits. The Aillet House, donated by the Dow Chemical Company, has been on the museum grounds since 1990 and is one of the largest objects in the collection.

The Treasures from the Collection exhibit will be on display through Oct. 28.