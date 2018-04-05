When good cops go even better

Patrol officer hands out good will

Plaquemine Police Department Uniform Patrol Officer Barnell Williams spent two days making a different kind of house call than he’s used to making. On Sunday, March 25 he passed out slices of pizza to local children. Then, on Thursday, March 29 he passed out Easter candy bags. One resident tweeted about the gesture and said, “yesterday we thought the laws was coming to harass us but he was passing out Easter candy bags to kids.” Williams has been a member of the Plaquemine Police Department since December 2017.