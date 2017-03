Thousands flocked to the streets of Port Allen on Sunday, Feb. 26, to celebrate Mardi Gras with the Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks. The theme this year was Sportsmania. The royalty was King John Blackwell and Queen Jayne Blackwell. Michelle Owens was the parade grand marshal. Photos by Quinn Welsch/The Wes Side Journal

