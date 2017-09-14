Green Devils scorch Pels, 49-8

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Don Gibson knew his young Port Allen Pelican football team would have its hands full against the senior-laden, highly ranked Plaquemine Green Devils – and it proved to be very much the case.

Plaquemine scored seven unanswered touchdowns before the Pelicans averted a shutout with a late TD in a 49-8 loss to the Class 4A powerhouse in non-district action Friday, Sept. 8 at Guy Otwell Stadium.

The Pels slipped 1-1 as they gear up for a visit from former district rival Donaldsonville on Friday, Sept. 15.

A Harold Jones pass to Rashawn West for a 35-yard TD in the final stanza marked the only Pelican scoring opportunity of the game, followed by a Jones two-point conversion keeper.

Plaquemine finished the night with 403 yards total offense, including 35 carries for 242 yards. Quarterback Treyvon LeBlanc completed eight of 11 passes for 161 yards.

Highly regarded blue-chipper Wayne Toussant proved to be LeBlanc’s most effective target of the night. Leblanc connected with Toussant on touchdown passes of 50, 13 and 29 yards – two of which came in the first quarter, which ended in a lopsided 35-0 Green Devil lead.

“The game couldn’t have started any worse for us,” coach Gibson said. “I think a lot of our guys, being as young as they are, came out intimidated and with butterflies in their stomach, and it showed on the field.

“When you go up against a program as established as Plaquemine and do what they’ve done the last few years, I think there was intimidation. We have to put those things past us against our opponents.”

Toussant’s 50-yard TD reception early in the opening quarter set the pace, but the Pels gave PHS the next score when Bryan Jones scooped up a Port Allen fumble (one of two for the evening) and needed only 10 yards for a TD and a 14-0 lead.

The hole got deeper for Port Allen after Herbert Thomas scored on a 2-yard sneak and Codi Willis took a 6-yard pass from second-string QB Herbert Thomas.

Toussant and LeBlanc combined for a second-quarter TD that sent the teams to the locker room with a 42-0 Plaquemine lead at the half.

A Leeland Williams 2-yard scamper capped Green Devil scoring.

The Green Devil defense held PAHS to 91 yards rushing and only 35 in the air, off two attempts.

“We’re trying to change a culture, and part of that is how to handle adversity – and that hit us hard. We look at Plaquemine, and that’s a team we want to be in 2A.

“They’re a good, established program, and at the end you respect teams like Plaquemine and strive to be like them … we just ran into a bandsaw,” he said. “The kids are still upbeat because we have a lot to the season and we can work to get this behind us. We’re still young as a program, but we’re learning to work together, and I was encouraged with the attitude and their willingness to move past that game.”