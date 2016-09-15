Haiti revisited

Port Allen native Michael Christopher returns to Haiti community Croix de Bouquets

Rachelle Elien

Community Submission

Since meeting Michael Christopher about two years ago, we, FONCUS (union for the community foundation and the social organization) have entered into a partnership with Michael Christopher. This partnership will afford FONCUS the opportunity to improve it’s community service and outreach in the community of Croix des Bouquets, a community in Haiti, and support sending the children back to school. The people of Haiti know how important education is for human development and helping those in need to return to school is critical, especially when financial resources are scarce.

Since Christopher’s last visit in July, two schools and 150 children were able to receive school kits, consisting of backpacks, calculators, notebooks and other educational supplies. One school, Crail Cesslesse, was created after the 2010 earthquake in a very poor community. The other school, Institut le Chandelier, is located in Dargout, the same community of Croix des Bouquets.

This joint effort by Christopher and FONCUS is a commitment to help the most vulnerable to have the means for a better future.

Because of the long-lasting relationship with Christopher, we’re now entertaining the idea of building and opening a vocational school. The school will offer courses in art, design, photography and videography. This will help poor children who don’t have the needed resources to pay for such courses. This will also help Haiti by allowing our children to become more resilient and to better serve their communities and themselves in the future.

During Michael’s visit in July 2016, the young people were ready and eager to sign up for the school. This shows that there’s a great need for learning and to receive the opportunity for a certificate in the field of art and design.

This vocational center will also serve to allow the beneficiaries of the program to share their experiences, network and form long term relationships.

Bringing together children of different social and economic groups will allow discussions of the many problems that they can solve by themselves.

None of this would have been possible, without the love, caring and inspiration of Christopher. He is a man who not only talks the talk, he walks the walk. He has unleashed our imaginations, and it’s for this reason that I know that the dream will become a reality. The people and the country of Haiti are better off because of Christopher and we look forward to his return.