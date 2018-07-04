Hal hosts community day at home

Staff Report

Andre Hal, a player for the Houston Texans and Port Allen High School alum, hosted a Community Day at William and Lee Park in Port Allen, Sunday, July 1.

Hal was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma last month but has been adamant to the media it will not knock him down. Hal, 26, was a seventh-round draft pick of the Texans in 2014.

Hal has played four years with the Houston Texans and started 38 games as a free safety. He started in all 16 games with the Texans last season, according to the team.

He is a 2010 graduate of Port Allen High School and active youth mentor in the community. For the fourth year in a row, Hal hosted his annual football academy for youth in the city.

The community day offered parents, youth and all members of the community a day of fun and free food.