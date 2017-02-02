Hal to return to PAHS on March 25

Staff Report

The NFL season may be over for Houston Texan Andre Hal, but Hal has plenty left to do in his own home town as he prepares for his third Annual Andre Hal Football Academy to be held Saturday, March 25, at Port Allen High School.

Registration has just opened for the third year camp that has trained throngs of young West Side football players and many from surrounding areas, wanting to learn from the pros.

The free camp for boys ages 5-16 focuses on teaching young players the fundamentals of the game of football coached by those who know how to take their game to the top – Hal and many of his NFL friends.

Hal’s former Vanderbilt teammates and current Philadelphia Eagles, Jordan Matthews and Jonathan Krause, have coached at the camp for the past two years, and last year Hal brought on Houston teammate Daryl Morris to bring their know how to the West Side.

Last year, the camp trained more than 200 players, up from the 150 of the prior year. Hal hopes to reach even more players this year who said he really just wants the kids to learn and have fun.

“Seeing kids learn and appreciate each other’s skills is so rewarding,” Hal said. “Giving back is always a good thing.”

The camp focuses on the fundamentals of the game, along with plenty of one-on-one coaching. Players can also get training on specific positions learning lineman drills, defensive back drills and receiver drills, just to name a few.

The March 25th camp will begin at 9:30 a.m. and end at noon, with check-in beginning at 8:30, at the Port Allen High School football field.

Pre-registration, which is free is open now online by visiting www.dresfbacademy.com.

Registration ends on March 11.