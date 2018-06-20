Hanging with heroes

West Side residents of all ages met local heroes and learned more about their jobs at Heroes Day, hosted by the West Baton Rouge Parish Library on Saturday, June 16.

A game of Soak-the-Librarian was a highlight of the event, where kids took their shot at adult services librarian Luis Interiano with the fireman’s hose. The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff’s Posse introduced visitors to horses, the Baton Rouge Police Department showed off its high-flying helicopter and the West Baton Rouge Fire District brought hoses, gear and a fire safety mobile. Scroll down to see a gallery of pictures taken at the event.