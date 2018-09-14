The hold-up on Head Start

Breanna Smith

A delay in construction projects and licensing put a hold on Head Start at Brusly Elementary and Port Allen Elementary for almost a month. All students enrolled in Head Start will receive the same amount of instruction time despite the delay, Head Start Director for WBR Schools Crystal Leon said.

Brusly Elementary Head Start began Monday, Sept. 10 and Port Allen Elementary Head Start is scheduled for inspection for licensing Thursday, Sept. 13. Head Start at Chamberlin Elementary began on time.

The School District is exploring options for each campus to meet the required 160 days or 1,020 hours of instruction for Head Start students. Leon doesn’t expect to have to add days to the calendar, she said.

Head Start facilities were scheduled for renovations over the summer but were delayed and caused a back-up in the facilities getting licensed. When a Head Start facility is renovated, it is required to get licensed again as if it is a new facility.

“This is just part of the beast of progress,” Leon told the WBR School Board at the Tuesday, Sept. 11 committee meeting.

The School District plans to renovate two more Head Start facilities in the parish next year.