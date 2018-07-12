Holiday checkpoint leads to three arrests

Staff Report

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office conducted the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission sponsored campaigns Saturation Patrols for “Click It or Ticket It” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” during the 4th of July Holiday season and a DWI Checkpoint on Tuesday July 3, 2018, in an effort to ensure a safe driving holiday season for motorists.

Despite inclement weather, the WBRSO produced good results from the checkpoints. On July 3, 2018, the WBRSO issued the following citations, some of which were also issued a criminal summons:

1 DWI arrest

2 Marijuana Possession arrests

1 arrest for Meth, Marijuana, and Illegal Possession of Weapon and CDS in presence of minors

12 Seatbelt Required

1 Reckless operations

2 Child Restraints

4 Improper Lane Usage

4 Speeding

2 Improper Equipment

2 Driving under suspension

1 Stop sign

2 No Insurance

2 MVI inspection stickers