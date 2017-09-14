Holy Family Saucier scholarship fund raises $30,000 in 2 hours

Breanna Smith

The seventh annual Ava and Jacob Saucier Memorial Scholarship Fund benefit raised more than $30,000 this year Kristin Saucier said.

The benefit included a jambalaya and bake sale as well as a silent auction. More than 75 volunteers cooked, boxed and handed out plates of jambalaya and ran the silent auction.

Money raised from the benefit is used to provide assistance through scholarships to Holy Family School students.

While spending the night with their grandparents on Belle River, a structure fire killed Ava Dawn, 3, and Jacob Michael, 2, and their grandparents. Kristen and Blake Saucier’s world was changed in an instant.

The Saucier’s began the benefit and scholarship fund seven years ago as a way to honor Ava and Jacob and to give back for the many blessings they have been given parents Kristen and Blake Saucier said.

“The Saucier’s do a great job of supporting this school and community,” Holy Family principal Michael Comeau said.

Volunteers included family and friends of the Saucier’s as well as members of Holy Family Catholic Church and School. Attendance at the benefit was the largest it has ever been Saucier said.

“It was awesome to be able to raise $30,000 in about 2 hours,” Kristen Saucier said. “That’s incredible.”