Holy Family Bears break personal bests in cross country tourney

The Holy Family School cross country team competed in the St. Michael Invitation Bayou Boogie on Saturday, Sept. 2.

All of the students shaved several minutes off of their personal records from practice at Holy Family, coach Whitney Campbell said. “We set the bar high for the rest of the season.”

Pictured: Girls: Naomy Gonzales, Hannah Crochet, Charli Blanchard, Caroline Cagle, Julia Morales and Corinne Moreau.

Boys: Drew Boniol, Thomas Cagle, Seth Morales, Blake Weber, Ethan Crochet, Jack Chustz.

Coach Whitney Campbell and Delta.