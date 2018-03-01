Holy Family hosts first STEM night

Staff Report

The buzz of excitement and drones filled Holy Family School’s Parish Hall Thursday, Feb. 22 at the school’s first STEM Night.

The open-house style event featured 23 demonstrators, who put students’ and parents’ problem-solving skills to the test. Demonstrators included Entergy, ExxonMobil, Atmosphere Aerial, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the West Baton Rouge RC Club.

Each booth offered a different interactive activity related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

“This is a great way to put what students are learning in math and science classrooms together with community members and businesses,” Holy Family Principal Michael Comeau said.

Students learned how a battery can be powered by a lemon, how to hold a fish using ear stones, participated in a virtual reality game and played the piano with bananas.

