Photo courtesy of Hugh Riviere

Family Knights of Columbus members presenting a $1,333.27 check to the Activities and Recreation Center of Baton Rouge. The proceeds were from their annual Tootsie Roll Drive. In the picture L to R are Hugh Riviere, Leonard Dodd, Clayton Johnson, ARC Representative Deborah Nelson, Shanell Theriot, Kory Efferson, Randy Guidroz & Dionel Johnson.