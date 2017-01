Photo courtesy of Hugh Riviere

Holy Family Knights of Columbus Council #2875 held a fundraiser, collecting donations at Iberville Bank, Business First Bank, Hubbens Supermarket and Bergeron’s Cajun Meats, Oct. 28-19. The group raised $3,292.10 and distributed it equally to ARC of Baton Rouge and Port City Enterprises. Pictured here are clients of ARC and their work supervisor Deborah Nelson, along with KC members Randy Guidroz and Hugh Riviere.