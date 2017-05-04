Holy Family represents state in TX

Breanna Smith

Holy Family Robotics is making a name for itself, locally and globally. Holy Family’s second and third grade robotic teams took home the robust design and amazing movement trophies at the Junior First Lego League World Expo in Houston, Texas, last weekend.

Nine countries were represented by more than 50 teams at the at the expo. Holy Family was the only robotics program in the state of Louisiana that qualified to attend the expo.

At the Houston expo, second graders claimed the robust design trophy, given to the team whose construction knowledge produced the most solid and sturdiest design. Third graders took home the amazing movement trophy, given to the team who best worked together to incorporate movement using LEGO motors in their model design.

Robotics teacher Annie Cagle said she is proud that the students received awards in models, machines and programming because they reflect the students’ exceptional engineering and robotic skills.

This year’s First Lego League Jr. challenge was “Creature Craze.”

Students researched and built an animal that shares a habitat with a honey bee. Second graders designed a robotic beaver and third graders decided to build an orca.

Cagle said the robotics program and expo showed the kids the endless possibilities that exist in robotics.

The expo gave Holy Family students a chance to meet students from Canada, Egypt, Lebanon, Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama and China. Students tried Mexican candies and learned about animals from their international peers.

Each team presented information about their chosen animals by designing a poster. Students learn basic engineering and programming skills through building the mobilizing their robots, Cagle said.

Students also had the opportunity to watch middle and high school teams compete with more advanced robots and programs.

The six-person second and third grade teams qualified for the Houston expo in December at a robotics event in New Orleans. Holy Family Principal Michael Comeau and Cagle look forward to bringing students next year and qualifying again, they said.

Students meet every day after school to practice, Cagle said.

This is only the second year that Holy Family School has offered its robotics program. The program has been a success with students, with more than 25 percent of students participating, Comeau said.

The following students participated in the event: Lillian Morales, Dawson Templet, Rylan Nereaux, Shawn Miller, Weston Millard, Isabella Hammack, Ann Corinne Ourso, Brayden Aguillard, Clarke Williams, Jesse Jones, Tyler Nereaux and Hunter Vallet.