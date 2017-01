Photo courtesy of Port City Enterprises

Holy Family Council present check to Port City Enterprises through funds from their Annual Tootsie Roll drive. Pictured form left to right Randy Guidroz, Leonard Dodd, Lisa Wilridge, Director (Port City Enterprises), Hugh Riviere and Adrian Genre, Danielle R. Pamtrina Moore, Beverly H., Sabrina H. Melissa F, Megan S, Keith G, Russell P, Jody J, Trae J, Mona V, David S, Cynthia Carter, Donnie B and Waymon R.