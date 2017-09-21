Holy Family School and St. Aloysius School raise money for flooded Texas school

Photo by by Breanna Smith/The West Side Journal

Holy Family School teamed up with St. Aloysius School in Baton Rouge to raise more than $16,220 for St. Catherine of Sienna in Port Arthur, Texas. St. Catherine of Sienna received 3 feet of flood water during Hurricane Harvey. Holy Family and St. Aloysius came together to raise money to help with flood damage and provide gift cards to families in need. Students at Holy Family and St. Aloysius participated in a Shine Our Light Dress Down Day to raise funds. Students were excited to help and parents were very supportive, principal of Holy Family Michael Comeau said.

“It truly warms my heart that everyone in this community came together so much to help,” Annette Fitzgerald, communications director of Holy Family said. St. Catherine of Sienna was excited to hear about the fundraiser and were ecstatic when they found out how much had been raised, Comeau said. Donations will be brought to St. Catherine of Sienna in Port Arthur on Thursday, Sept. 21.