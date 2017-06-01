Honoring the ultimate sacrifice

Photos by Quinn Welsch/The West Side Journal

Military veterans and American Legion Post 160 members from Port Allen saluted during the playing of “Taps” at a Memorial Day observation in front of the West Baton Rouge Courthouse.

Included in the group was United States Marine Corps veteran Jack Sarradet (Above). Sarradet, a Brusly man who just celebrated his 93rd birthday, is among the last surviving WWII veterans onthe West Side.

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves gives a speech on the importance of honoring those who gave their lives in service of the country at a Memorial Day Observation in front of the West Baton Rouge Courthouse on Monday, May 29.

“I want to remind you all of something. Before we are conservative, liberal, republican or democrat, we are first Americans,” Graves said. “We can disagree with not being disagreeable, but let’s all continue to remember those who laid the foundatioin to have the greatest country on earth.”

The Brusly High School band performs before kicking off the Memorial Day observation.

Pfc. Abram Haynes, a West Baton Rouge native and National Guardsman, attends the Memorial Day observation.

Brusly High Honor Choir singer Silvie Songe sings the National Anthem. Pictured to her right is Claude Crawford, American Legion Post 160 commander.