House fire kills Brusly man

Victim likely died of smoke inhalation; smoke detectors not working

Quinn Welsch

A Brusly man died in a structure fire on Alleen Street on Saturday, Sept. 16, West Baton Rouge Fire Chief Kenny Hunts said.

Allen Aillet, 50, likely died as a result of smoke inhalation in his home, West Baton Rouge Coroner investigator Doc Willis said. The official cause of death has not yet been determined, he said.

The fire was small and did not appear to cause any serious damage to the building, Hunts said.

“The smoke detectors were not working so that complicated his reaction,” Hunts said.

Firefighters responded to the call at about 6:40 a.m. and had the fire under control within minutes of their arrival, he said. No one else was in Aillet’s residence at the time.

Officials don’t know what started the fire. The Louisiana Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the incident.

Fatalities are not uncommon in small house fires, Hunts said.

However, fire-related deaths are rare in West Baton Rouge Parish, Hunts said, usually only occurring once a year.

“It was just a very sad thing that happened,” Hunts said. “Its unusual we have fire deaths in West Baton Rouge, but when we do it’s hard for the fire department to deal with.”

No foul play is suspected, the coroner’s office reported.

First responders from Brusly, Addis, Port Allen and Rosehill departments were present at the scene.